Iraqi PM launches first National Census since 1987

2024-11-20 03:50:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. As Iraq enters curfew for the two-day duration of its long-awaited census, Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani made the following points in a speech marking the event: A significant developmental and civilizational milestone begins tomorrow with the commencement of the general population and housing census, marking 37 years since the last comprehensive […]

