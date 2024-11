Al-Mandalawi: The Zionist preoccupation with Iraq confirms that our diplomatic efforts were influential and effective

Al-Mandalawi: The Zionist preoccupation with Iraq confirms that our diplomatic efforts were influential and effective

2024-11-21 17:05:26 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Mandalawi: The Zionist preoccupation with Iraq confirms that our diplomatic efforts were influential and effective