Al-Mandlawi: The decision to arrest Netanyahu and his dismissed defense minister is an important step in the path of victory for the values of justice

Al-Mandlawi: The decision to arrest Netanyahu and his dismissed defense minister is an important step in the path of victory for the values of justice

2024-11-22 18:20:27 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Mandlawi: The decision to arrest Netanyahu and his dismissed defense minister is an important step in the path of victory for the values of justice