MEPS24: Kurdistan Interior Minister warns of escalating ISIS threats

2024-11-23 12:00:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdistan’s Interior Minister Reber Ahmed said that ISIS poses a greater threatto Iraq now than it did in 2014.

Speakingduring a panel at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS24) at theAmerican University of Duhok, Ahmed praised the role of the Peshmerga forces inhalting ISIS's advance into the Kurdistan Region.

“ISIS hasnot been defeated yet. It is now more dangerous than it was in 2014,” Ahmedsaid, adding that to eradicate the militant group, the Global Coalition forcesare needed.