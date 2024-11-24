2024-11-24 06:30:33 - From: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Controversy erupts as Iraq accused of targeting Palestinian cab owners In Iraq, claims of new restrictions on Palestinians' access to social support and economic opportunity have sparked public outrage on social media. The […]

The post Iraq accused of targeting Palestinian Cab Owners first appeared on Iraq Business News.