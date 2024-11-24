IHEC ratifies final results of Kurdish parliamentary elections

2024-11-24 16:20:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Board of Commissioners of the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq (IHEC) ratified the final results of the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections, as announced by Jumana Al-Ghalai, IHEC spokesperson.

On October 21, the Commission announced the preliminary results of the Kurdish elections, noting a participation rate of 72%.

According to the announced results, the total number of seats in Al-Sulaymaniyah is 38. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) secured the first position with 15 seats, followed by the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadded- NGM) with eight seats. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) ranked third with three seats, tied with the Islamic Union of Kurdistan (IUK), which also garnered three seats. The Justice Group secured two seats, the Position Coalition received two seats, the People's Front acquired one seat, and the Kurdish Alliance obtained one seat, while minority groups collectively received two seats.

In Duhok, there are a total of 25 seats, with the KDP winning 18, the NGM obtaining two, and the IUK securing two as well. The PUK, Justice Group, Position Coalition, and People's Front each received one seat.

In Erbil, the total number of seats is 34. The KDP won 17 seats, the PUK secured six, the NGM got five, the IUK obtained one, as did the Justice Group, Position Coalition, People's Front, and minorities, each receiving one seat.

In Halabja, there are three seats; one for the PUK, one for the IUK, and one for the KDP.