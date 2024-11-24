Erbil hosts Kurdistan-Poland business conference to boost trade and agriculture

2024-11-24 20:45:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Erbil hosted a conference bringingtogether Polish and Kurdistan commercial and industrial companies.

The event aimed to establish a robust trade network focusedon coordination, development, and the exchange of expertise. It also sought topromote trade and agricultural initiatives, leveraging Poland's extensive andproven expertise in these fields.

Erbil Governor, Omed Khoshnaw, emphasized in his speech onbehalf of the local government that “coordinating between Kurdistan and Polishcompanies in economic, trade, and agricultural development will open new doorsfor Erbil.”

A trade exhibition will open in Erbil tomorrow, showcasingproducts and ideas from local Kurdistan and Iraqi companies alongside Europeanbusinesses. Among the European participants, Polish companies are expected totake a leading role in this initiative, Khoshnaw announced.

He also highlighted, “Commercial development, ensuring waterand food security, and further opening the Kurdistan market to foreign capitaland companies align with the broad vision and strategic plans of Prime MinisterMasrour Barzani,” adding that Barzani has mobilized all government departmentsand institutions to serve citizens, meet their needs, and secure essentialresources, as he has a deep understanding of the fact that Kurdistan's fertileand blessed lands are highly suitable for agricultural investment.

Khoshnaw further pointed out that “When approached withscientific and proper methods, such investments have the potential to ensurefood security in Kurdistan."