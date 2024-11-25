Al-Sulaymaniyah women lead: 20 of 26 administrative positions held by females

2024-11-25 14:35:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Women hold 20 of the 26 top administrative positions inAl-Sulaymaniyah province, a reflection of their growing role in managinggovernment institutions, Governor Haval Abubakir, announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference on the the International Day for theElimination of Violence against Women, Abubakir said, "The pursuit ofsocial justice and the promotion of women's rights should not be confined tospecific occasions but must be integral to daily efforts throughout theyear."

Abubakir described women as the "heart" of society,symbolizing life, progress, and social sustainability, adding thatAl-Sulaymaniyah has placed significant emphasis on achieving equality andempowering women to take on leadership roles.

“We take pride in the fact that 20 out of 26 administrative departmentsin the province are headed by women, demonstrating our commitment to supportingtheir abilities and ensuring equal opportunities,” he said.

In recent years, the Kurdistan Region has intensified efforts to combatviolence against women, promote their roles across various sectors, and advancejustice and equality.

“The Kurdistan Region has been at the forefront of supporting women’srights, ensuring their participation in political and administrative spheres onequal footing with men. Women are not just decision-making partners but thefoundation for sustainable change and development,” President Barzani statedtoday.

In the latest parliamentary elections in October 2024, women secured 30out of 100 seats.