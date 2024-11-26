Kurdish MPs meet federal Chief Justice to resolve salary delays

2024-11-26 13:25:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, leaders ofKurdish parliamentary blocs in the Iraqi Parliament met with the President ofthe Federal Supreme Court, Jassim Mohammed Aboud, to address the ongoing issueof salary payments for Kurdistan’s employees.

In a statement, the Federal SupremeCourt noted that “the meeting focused on the court's rulings, specificallyDecision No. 224 and its unification with No. 269/Federal/2023, which impactsalary disbursements. Discussions emphasized the need for accurateimplementation of these decisions while safeguarding individual rights.”

The Kurdish delegation, whichincluded Deputy Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah and prominent bloc leaders from theKurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), NewGeneration Movement (NGM), and others, commended the court's commitment toconstitutional principles and the equitable protection of all Iraqi citizens'rights.

Salaries Dilemma

The issue of salaries forKurdistan’s civil servants has long been a contentious and complex challenge.The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has grappled with a severe financialcrisis, worsened by the suspension of its oil exports in March 2023 following acourt ruling on a dispute between Iraq and Turkiye.

In February 2024, Iraq's FederalSupreme Court ordered the KRG to provide detailed salary data to enable Baghdadto release the Region's share of the federal budget. However, delays inpayments have persisted, with the KRG accusing Baghdad of irregular disbursements.

The court also mandated the"domicilization" of salaries, requiring KRG employees to openaccounts in Iraqi state-owned banks. This measure aimed to improve paymenttransparency but has faced significant implementation challenges.

In September 2024, high-leveldelegations from Baghdad and Erbil met to address unresolved issues, includingsalaries. While Baghdad has since disbursed salaries to KRG employees, delaysremain frequent, leaving the Region reliant on local revenues and its disputed12.6% federal budget allocation.