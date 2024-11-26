Senior delegation attends international MUSIAD Expo 2024 in Istanbul

2024-11-26 17:40:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Ministers and officials from the KurdistanRegional Government (KRG) are participating in the "MUSIAD Expo 2024"held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The Erbil province stated in a statement that the Kurdistan’sdelegation traveled to Istanbul at Turkiye's invitation. "The expo hosts100 companies from various countries, including participation from companieswithin the Kurdistan Region," the statement added.

The MUSIAD Expo 2024 is being held in Istanbul from November26 to 29. Organized by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’sAssociation (MUSIAD), the event is a significant international platform thatbrings together representatives from diverse industries such as agriculture,defense, electronics, construction, healthcare, and more.

The expo aims to strengthen trade relations between Turkiyeand other nations, serving as a platform for exchanging innovations and ideaswhile discussing global trends across various sectors. It also offersopportunities for investors and business owners to establish new partnershipsand expand their operations.