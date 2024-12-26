Iraq imports over 22,000 barrels of gasoline daily in December

2024-12-26 14:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq imported over22,000 barrels of gasoline daily during December 2024, according to Kpler datareleased on Thursday.

The data showed that “the averagerefined petroleum exports from Fujairah, UAE, reached 450,000 barrels per day(bpd) in December, the lowest since February,” affirming, “Approximately 22,200bpd of gasoline were sent to Iraq in December, the highest since June.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan, the largestbuyer of refined products from Fujairah in December, received 79,500 bpd ofgasoline and 4,880 bpd of blending components.

Fuel suppliers noted that “demandfor low-sulfur fuel oil for shipping is sufficient, with adequate supply tomeet immediate refueling needs.”

Additional supplies are en route toFujairah, including a shipment of around 800,000 barrels of low-sulfur fuel oilfrom Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery, expected to arrive on December 26.