Basrah crude prices rise over 1% with global oil market gains

Shafaq News/On Thursday, Basrah crude oil prices rose by more than 1%, tracking gains inglobal oil markets.

Basrah Heavycrude increased by $0.84, or 1.21%, to reach $70.35 per barrel, while BasrahMedium crude climbed by $0.84, or 1.16%, to settle at $73.45 per barrel.

Global oilprices were supported by optimism over potential fiscal stimulus in China, theworld's largest crude importer, and expectations of a decline in US crudeinventories.

By 01:48GMT, Brent crude futures have risen by 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.69 a barrel.Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 15 cents, or 0.2%, to$70.25 a barrel, following Tuesday's pre-Christmas settlement.