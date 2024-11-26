PUK official anticipates political discussions on new KRG

2024-11-26 22:00:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Meetings between political parties to discussforming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) may begin next week, said anofficial in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on Tuesday.

The PUK official, Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa stated, "The mechanismfor these meetings is still unclear, as no concrete results have been achievedyet."

He also affirmed that “the PUK does not reject dialogue withany party and is open to discussions on all topics. At the same time, the partywill not compromise its positions and is prepared for all forms ofunderstanding and alliances.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kurdistan Presidency invited theelected members of parliament to convene the first session on December 2.

The final results of Kurdistan’s sixth parliamentaryelections, which took place on October 20, showed that the Kurdistan DemocraticParty (KDP) secured 39 seats with approximately 809,197 votes, solidifying itsposition as the largest party in parliament.

The PUK ranked second with 23 seats, receiving around408,141 votes. The Al-Jil Al-Jadeed (New Generation) Movement obtained 15 seatswith the support of 290,991 votes.

The Kurdistan Islamic Union won 7 seats, the NationalPosition Current secured 4 seats, the Kurdistan Justice Group won 3 seats, thePeople's Front earned 2 seats, and the Gorran (Change) Movement and theKurdistan Region Alliance each won one seat.