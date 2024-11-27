Iraq Selects Vodafone for 5G National Telecom Licence

2024-11-27 16:05:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Communications, Dr. Hayam Al-Yasiri, announced the Cabinet's approval of British multinational Vodafone as the operator for the national 5G mobile licence. The decision follows recommendations from the Ministry's negotiation team. The Ministry will formally notify Vodafone to begin negotiations on a memorandum of understanding, outlining preparatory steps for project […]

