KDP delegation discusses Kurdish cabinet formation with NGM

2024-11-27 18:15:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a delegation from the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) held discussions with the New Generation Movement(Al-Jil Al-Jadeed-NGM) at its headquarters in al-Sulaymaniyah regarding theformation of the new government.

Shafaq News’ correspondent reported that the delegation isalso scheduled to visit the Gorran (Change) Movement later today to continuetalks about forming the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Earlier on Wednesday, Dilshad Shahab, a member of the KDPnegotiating team, announced that the delegation would visit al-Sulaymaniyah tobegin discussions with political parties.

Shahab said, "Starting today, dialogues betweenpolitical parties will begin to discuss the formation of the 10thcabinet. Our goal is to reach a consensus that serves the interests of theregion and ensures political stability."

He added, "The KDP's doors are open to all politicalentities, and we have no preconditions. The Kurdistan Region faces a criticalphase and significant responsibilities placed on us by the voters after theelections."

The first session of the Kurdistan Parliament is set toconvene on December 2, following an official decree from Kurdistan RegionPresident Nechirvan Barzani.

The 6th parliamentary elections in Kurdistan wereheld on October 20, 2024, across four electoral districts, with final resultsannounced on October 30, 2024.

According to the final results, the KDP secured 39 seatswith approximately 809,197 votes, solidifying its position as the largest partyin parliament.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) came in second with23 seats and approximately 408,141 votes, while the NGM secured 15 seats with290,991 votes.

The Kurdistan Islamic Union won 7 seats, the NationalPosition Bloc gained 4 seats, the Kurdistan Justice Group secured 3 seats, thePeople's Front obtained 2 seats, and the Gorran Movement and Kurdistan RegionAlliance each received 1 seat.