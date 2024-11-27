PUK delegation meets Justice Group in Erbil to discuss government formation

2024-11-27 17:10:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Patriotic Union ofKurdistan (PUK) met in Erbil, on Wednesday, with the Kurdistan Justice Group tohold discussions on forming the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Shafaq News’ correspondent in Erbil reported that “the headof the Justice Group, Ali Bapir received the delegation led by Qubad Talabaniand included Rewaz Faiq and several PUK officials. The visit is part ofdeliberations on the formation of the next government in the Kurdistan Region.”

The Kurdistan Justice Group had previously announced aboycott of the parliament despite securing three seats. Ali Bapir explainedthat the group “was not 100% convinced of the integrity of the electionresults.”

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announcedtoday that its negotiation team will visit Al-Sulaymaniyah to hold meetingsconcerning government formation.

The first session of the Kurdistan Parliament is scheduledto be held on December 2, following a decree issued by the regional president.

Notably, Kurdistan’s sixth Parliamentary elections tookplace on October 30, where 1,091 candidates competed for 100 seats, five ofwhich are reserved for minority groups.

The KDP has emerged as the leading party with 39 seats,followed by the PUK with 23 seats, and the New Generation Movement (Al-JilAl-Jadeed-NGM) securing 15 seats.