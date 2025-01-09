Global rise in HMPV sparks precautionary measures in Iraq

2025-01-09 12:35:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The worldwide surge of cases of Human Metapneumovirus(HMPV), a respiratory virus currently spreading in China, has sparkedinternational concerns. While Iraqi health experts acknowledge the possibilityof the virus reaching Iraq, they believe it is unlikely to replicate the severescenario experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Understanding HMPV

HMPV is a seasonal respiratory virus typically spreading in winter andearly spring, causing symptoms similar to the common cold and influenza,including cough, fever, nasal congestion, and fatigue, with an incubationperiod of three to six days.

While most cases are mild, the virus can cause severe complications suchas pneumonia, particularly in infants, the elderly, and individuals withweakened immune systems.

Respiratory specialist Dr. Hassan Akzar explained, “The virus cansometimes reach the respiratory system, causing acute bronchitis, similar toinfluenza. There is no specific treatment or antibiotics for HMPV; preventionremains the best option.”

He advised measures such as avoiding infected individuals, wearingmasks, and consuming warm fluids to mitigate the risk.

While HMPV has led to overcrowded hospitals and emergency measures inChina, the virus is not new. First discovered in Europe in 2001, it is nowwidespread globally and is the second most common cause of bronchitis inchildren.

Biotechnology and infectious disease expert Dr. Firas Riyadh Jamilexplained that “HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing orsneezing and through contact with contaminated surfaces.”

He noted that the current rise in cases aligns with seasonal patternsand does not indicate a new pandemic threat. However, he advised adhering togeneral preventive measures to limit the spread of respiratory viruses.

Iraq Monitors for Potential HMPV Cases

Riyadh Abdul Amir Al-Hilfi, Director-General of the Public HealthDirectorate at Iraq’s Ministry of Health, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that“no cases of the new virus have been detected in Iraq, based on genetic testingconducted by the Central Public Health Laboratory.”

“While seasonal influenza cases have increased, as in previous years, nonew virus or variant has been identified in the country,” he clarified, urgingcitizens to take preventive measures, including wearing masks in crowdedspaces, maintaining good hand hygiene, avoiding closed and congested areas, andseeking medical attention if symptoms arise.

Al-Hilfi also emphasized that Iraq has not received any warnings fromthe World Health Organization (WHO) or other international health bodiesregarding HMPV.

Notably, HMPV's spread has drawn comparisons to the COVID-19 pandemic,which originated in Wuhan, China, in 2019 and claimed over seven million livesglobally. COVID-19 prompted stringent public health measures, including schoolclosures, online education, and widespread use of masks and sanitizers.

In Iraq, students gradually returned to in-person learning under strictprotocols, including sanitizing public spaces and maintaining hygiene practicesin schools and other institutions.

Kareem Al-Sayed, spokesperson for Iraq’s Ministry of Education, toldShafaq News Agency that "the Ministry of Education is coordinating withthe Ministry of Health on relevant measures and awareness campaigns."

However, he did not provide additional details.

Meanwhile, Jawad Al-Ghazali, a member of Iraq’s Parliamentary EducationCommittee, stated that “Parliament is currently on recess, which ends onJanuary 9. Discussions on the virus and its spread in other countries will takeplace afterward.”

He stressed the importance of “implementing precautionary measures” andrevealed plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to develop a strategyfor the next phase.