Al-Hakim: Arab-Kurdish partnership is key to building a new Iraq

2025-01-09 17:30:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National WisdomMovement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim, underscored the importance ofstrengthening the partnership between Arabs and Kurds as a cornerstone forIraq's unity and national progress.

In a press conference during his visit toAl-Sulaymaniyah, Al-Hakim highlighted the enduring historical and cultural tiesbetween Arabs and Kurds, describing his visit as part of “decades-long effortsto build bridges with the people of Kurdistan.”

Al-Hakim called for sustained efforts tobuild a unified and inclusive Iraq, “maintaining this partnership is essential forsecuring a brighter future for all Iraqis.”

He also reiterated the need forcooperation among Iraq’s diverse communities, stating that “achieving nationalprogress requires solidarity and a commitment to uplifting marginalizedgroups.”