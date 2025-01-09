Iraq should Develop Shipbuilding Industry, says Shipping Exec

2025-01-09 06:10:24 - From: Iraq Business News

A shipbuilding executive has highlighted the need for shipyard development in Iraq's Basra governorate. Speaking recently at TEDx Baghdad, Abdullah Shaban, Executive Manager and Shipbuilding Engineer at Al Zaman Group, emphasised that Iraq remains the only Arabian Gulf nation without shipyard facilities, citing inadequate infrastructure as the primary obstacle. He outlined three key benefits of […]

