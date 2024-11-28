"Very Competitive Terms" - BP sees Kirkuk Oil Field Deal by Feb

2024-11-28 04:35:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. British oil major BP aims to finalise an agreement to develop Iraq's Kirkuk oil field by February, CEO Murray Auchincloss (pictured) announced at the Energy Intelligence Forum. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in August with Iraq's Oil Minister covers redeveloping the 20-billion-barrel field and adjacent sites, including gas, solar, and exploration […]

