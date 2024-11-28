Erbil hosts high-level meeting to strengthen trade ties with India

2024-11-28 19:30:37 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce andIndustry received leading Indian companies, led by India’s Consul General inthe Kurdistan Region in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting was attended by, Vice Chairman of the ErbilChamber of Commerce and Industry, Kamran Salah Bajgar, along with officials andseveral local businessmen. They welcomed Madan Gopal, India’s Consul General inErbil, accompanied by a delegation of 25 companies and traders specializing inthe food sector.

According to a statement, “the meeting occurred in light ofthe favorable conditions for business and investment in the Kurdistan Region,particularly in Erbil, which continues to attract business delegations.”

During the meeting, “Bajgar highlighted the growing traderelations between India and the Kurdistan Region, noting that trade volume hasbeen increasing annually.” He expressed the region’s desire to expand tradecooperation with India across all sectors and affirmed the Chamber’s readinessto coordinate and support Indian businesses and traders.

On his side, Madan Gopal noted that “the Indian Consulateprovides full support and facilitation for businesses and traders in theKurdistan Region, especially members of the chamber”. Additionally, Hementioned facilitating travel for tourists from the region visiting India.

He announced that “two international exhibitions will beheld in India early next year, expressing his hope that several companies fromthe Kurdistan Region will participate.” The Indian Consul also encouraged theErbil Chamber of Commerce to organize a trade delegation to India to exploreits latest products, particularly in technology.

Gopal highlighted India’s position as a significant globalexporter while also being a vast consumer market. He encouraged businesses andtraders in the Kurdistan Region to export their products to India.