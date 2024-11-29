UK, Iraq sign

2024-11-29 16:25:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The British Home Secretary has signed a joint statement with Iraq to tackle people smuggling and organised crime networks operating across the region and in Europe. During a 3-day official visit to Iraq, Yvette Cooper spoke to ministers from the Federal Government of Iraq and met ministers in the Kurdistan Regional Government […]

