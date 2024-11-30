Erbil reveals upcoming visit of Turkish officials: Proud of strong relations

2024-11-30 12:36:21 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Istanbul Governor DavutGul and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu will soon visit Erbil, the capital of theKurdistan Region, to strengthen economic cooperation, Erbil Governor OmidKhushnaw announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference,Khushnaw said, "A few days ago, we visited Istanbul and attended culturaland commercial events at the invitation of the Istanbul Governor andMayor."

"We invited the IstanbulGovernor and Mayor to visit Erbil, and they accepted the invitation," headded, stressing, "We are proud of the strong relations between Erbil andIstanbul."

Khushnaw also noted that the ErbilChamber of Commerce and Industry will attend the second trade conference inIstanbul on December 12 to promote economic and commercial cooperation.