Iraq Seeks Defense Collaboration with Leading Spanish Firms

2024-12-01 04:10:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. During his to visit to Spain this week Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani held discussions with representatives from Rheinmetall Expal, Indra, and Airbus. Rheinmetall Expal Munitions describes itself as, "a world-renowned ammunition and armament manufacturer specialised in artillery ammunition, mortar and medium calibre rounds as well as fuzes and rocket propulsion systems." […]

