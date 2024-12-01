Kurdistan Region launches awareness campaign to combat HIV

2024-12-01 13:50:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has launched anawareness campaign to curb the spread of HIV, a health official said onSunday.

Dr. Berivan Adnan, the Preventive Health Directorate manager in Erbil,told Shafaq News that while there are cases of HIV in the Kurdistan Region, “mostinfected individuals are foreign nationals who were repatriated after theirdiagnoses.”

"There are 61 recorded cases of HIV in the Kurdistan Region,"Adnan said, specifying that 34 cases are in Erbil, 21 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, andsix in Duhok.

“Necessary medical measures have been taken for those infected, whoremain under continuous medical observation,” She added.

According to Adnan, the KRG conducts annual free HIV testing andawareness campaigns through health institutions. These initiatives includeearly detection centers for private-sector employees and individuals preparingfor marriage.