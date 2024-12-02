Kurdistan Parliament convenes for first session, sets stage for leadership elections

2024-12-02 13:10:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Parliamentconvened for its inaugural session of the new legislative term, with theattendance of senior officials, consuls, and diplomats.

The session's agenda includes proceduralformalities, starting with the eldest member present, as head of theparliamentary bureau, administering the oath of office, and overseeingproceedings. This will be followed by swearing-in ceremonies for newly electedlawmakers, marking their formal induction into office.

Key decisions on the agenda included theelection of a parliamentary speaker, deputy speaker, and secretary.

The newly elected leadership will assume thecritical task of initiating the process for selecting the Kurdistan Region'spresident within 30 days.

The parliamentary elections held last Octoberresulted in (a total of 100):

- Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP): 39 seats

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK): 23 seats

- New Generation Movement: 15 seats

- Kurdistan Islamic Union: 7 seats

- Halwest Movement: 4 seats

- Kurdistan Justice Group: 3 seats

- People's Front: 2 seats

- Change Movement (Gorran): 1 seat

- Kurdistan Regional Alliance: 1 seat

- Component Quota: 5 seats