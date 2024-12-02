Kurdistan Parliament opens nomination for speaker, suspends session due to lack of quorum

2024-12-02 15:05:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Parliament opened the nominationprocess for the position of Speaker but temporarily adjourned the session dueto an incomplete quorum.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the parliament held, on Monday,its first session of the new legislative period and began accepting nominationsfor the parliamentary presidency. However, due to the absence of a number oflawmakers, the session could not meet the legal quorum, leading to itstemporary suspension.

Our correspondent added that once the quorum is met, the session willreconvene to elect the parliamentary leadership.

For the Speaker position, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) hasnominated Vala Fareed, a prominent politician who previously served as the headof the Legal Affairs Committee in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, andHalgurd Sheikh Najib, who currently oversees the administration of the Sorandistrict. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has put forward Shalaw KosratRasool, the candidate who secured the highest number of votes in the Erbildistrict during the recent elections. Other political blocs have also nominatedcandidates for the position.