Major New IBBC Report on 'Ease of Doing Business in Iraq'

2024-12-04 06:20:31 - From: Iraq Business News

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has published its Advisory Council report on the Ease of Doing Business in Iraq. The report outlines the challenges businesses face and provides actionable recommendations for the Iraqi government to foster a more business-friendly environment. The full report is now available on the IBBC website here. According to data […]

