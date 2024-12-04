2024-12-04 06:20:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Communications has signed an agreement with UK's Vodafone to establish a new 5G telecommunications network fully owned by Iraq. The agreement outlines Vodafone's role in preparing the network for launch, providing expertise in network design, commercial strategies, and business growth planning. A memorandum of understanding was also signed […]

The post Iraq Partners with Vodafone for Govt-Owned 5G Network first appeared on Iraq Business News.