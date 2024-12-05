Honeywell discusses Development of Iraqi Oil Refineries

2024-12-05 05:20:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Deputy Minister of Oil for Refining Affairs, Hamed Younis, reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to collaborating with reputable global companies to advance its refining sector. This aligns with the government's strategic program and directives from Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani. During a meeting with Honeywell's Middle […]

