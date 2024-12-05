Kurdistan and Turkiye strengthen ties amid talks on Syrian crisis

2024-12-05 15:10:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani met Turkiye's Ambassador to Iraq Anil Bora Inan.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the meeting, which was attended by the Turkish Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Erman Topcu, “focused on enhancing bilateral relations, discussing the latest developments in Iraq and the region, and the ongoing crises in Syria.”

“The Turkish ambassador congratulated Barzani on the successful elections of the Kurdistan Parliament's sixth term and the convening of its first session. Both sides agreed on the necessity of expediting the formation of the new KRG cabinet.”