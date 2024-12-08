Syrian rebels say al-Assad has fled Damascus and claim to have captured capital – live updates
2024-12-08 07:00:08 - From: The Guardian
Rebels say Damascus is ‘free’ of the ‘tyrant’ Bashar al-Assad after lightning advance across the country
- Full report: Rebels say they have advanced into Damascus as residents report sound of gunfire
Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaida affiliate, said on Saturday it has a duty to protect governmental, international and UN offices in Syria.
Meanwhile, in Doha, the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, urged "calm" and "avoidance of bloodshed".