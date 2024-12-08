As Assad’s power crumbles, Turkey, Iran and Russia disagree on way forward for Syria

2024-12-08 08:00:09 - From: The Guardian

Foreign powers urge opposition groups to end fighting and preserve single, united country at talks in Qatar

The three key external national actors in the Syrian crisis tried to regain control of the rebellion on Saturday by calling for renewed direct dialogue between the country’s President Bashar al-Assad and opposition groups, adding that it would be “inadmissible” to use terrorists to gain control of the country.

Meeting on the margins of the Doha Forum, in Qatar, Turkey, Russia, and Iran urged the Syrian opposition to heed the call to end the fighting and to preserve Syria as an integrated and united country.

