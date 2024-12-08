President Barzani meets global leaders at Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris

2024-12-08 12:30:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with severalworld leaders on the sidelines of the reopening ceremony of the Notre-DameCathedral in Paris.

The KurdistanRegion Presidency shared photos of the President meeting prominent figures includingFrench President Emmanuel Macron, US President-elect Donald Trump, and Americanentrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk.

A formalreception was held for Barzani in Paris, with an official motorcade thatcarried the Kurdistan Region flag and name.

Barzaniattended the historic reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral at the invitationof the French President, alongside leaders from around the globe. The ceremonymarked the completion of major restoration efforts on the cathedral, which wasseverely damaged in a fire in 2019.