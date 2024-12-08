Syrian rebels defeat Assad after 14 years of war

2024-12-08 13:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye

Syrian rebels defeat Assad after 14 years of war Ayah El-Khaldi Sun, 12/08/2024 - 07:57

Syrian rebels have toppled Bashar al-Assad, ending the 54-year authoritarian rule of his dynasty after nearly 14 years of war.

Opposition fighters entered Damascus around 5 am local time without resistance, quickly capturing the international airport, the state TV building and many other strategic government facilities.

Government forces and personnel reportedly withdrew from their positions, allowing a smooth takeover for the rebels.

Assad himself reportedly boarded a plane before rebels reached the capital and fled to an unknown location. His current whereabouts are unclear.

Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said in a video that he was staying in Syria and ready to support continuity of governance.

"This country can be a normal country that builds good relations with its neighbours and the world," Jalali said in his video address.

He was later seen being led out of his residence to the Four Seasons Hotel to oversee the transition and told Al-Arabiya that Syria should hold free elections.

Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, more commonly known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, instructed fighters to not go near public institutions, which he said would remain under the supervision of the "former prime minister" until it is officially handed over.

Marching towards the capital

Even compared to the stunning collapse of Syrian government forces in cities across the country over the past 12 days, the fall of Damascus was shockingly fast.

On 27 November, rebel forces led by Jolani's Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) burst out of the opposition enclave in Idlib province. Aleppo, Syria's second city, fell in three days.

Over the next week, rebels took Hama and Homs, with little resistance from demoralised Syrian troops. Assad's forces also pulled out of Deir Ezzor in the east, which was then taken by the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces.

On Friday, the Syrian army withdrew from southern Daraa, known as the cradle of the revolution as the site of the first protests against Assad's rule in 2011.

Syrian rebels who had regularised their status via Russian mediation in 2018 then rose up again and started heading towards Damascus, seizing Quneitra on the border with Israel and the Golan Heights on the way.