Keir Starmer welcomes collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s ‘barbaric regime’

2024-12-08 19:20:04 - From: The Guardian

UK prime minister calls for civilians in Syria to be protected after rebel forces take control of Damascus

Middle East crisis – live updates

Keir Starmer has welcomed the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s “barbaric regime” in Syria and called for civilians to be protected after rebel forces took control of Damascus.

In a statement hours before his first trip to the Middle East, the prime minister said the developments in Syria were “unprecedented” and called for a political solution to the vacuum in power.

