Former NIC Chair Sentenced over Unlawful Wealth Accumulation

2024-12-10 04:00:38 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Commission of Integrity has announced a court ruling sentencing Suha Dawood Elias Al-Najjar, former Chair of the National Investment Commission (NIC), to seven years in prison. The charges relate to alleged unlawful wealth accumulation and illicit gains. The Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court issued the verdict in absentia, finding Al-Najjar guilty of […]

