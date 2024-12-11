2024-12-11 03:30:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) Chairman, Dr. Haider Mohammed Makiyya, announced the signing of the Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement with Saudi Arabia on November 24, 2024. The agreement, finalized ahead of the 28th World Investment Conference in Riyadh, aims to create a secure environment for Saudi investors in Iraq, supported by […]

The post Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign Investment Protection Agreement first appeared on Iraq Business News.