Kurdistan salary crisis persists, MP calls for “serious” action

2024-12-11 17:40:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The issue of funding salaries for employees inthe Kurdistan Region remains unresolved, while most Kurdish families are facingdifficult circumstances due to the delay in salary payments, MP announced, on Wednesday.

The member of the Finance Committee in the Iraqi Parliament,Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News, "Most families in the Kurdistan Region relyon salaries, and unfortunately, this issue remains unresolved fundamentally,despite the Federal Court's ruling."

He added that Baghdad disbursed salaries for October earlierthis month, but funding for November has yet to be released, noting that “theissue requires serious action from decision-makers to end the crisis and ensuretimely salary disbursements.”

In February 2024, Iraq’s Federal Court ruled that PrimeMinister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Kurdistan Prime Minister, MasrourBarzani, must ensure salary payments without delay. However, implementation hasfaced obstacles.