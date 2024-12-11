Iraq seeks to restore Iranian gas supply to address electricity shortfall

2024-12-11 20:50:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraq is in high-level talks with Iran to restore natural gas supplies toprevious levels and resolve its ongoing electricity crisis, a parliamentaryenergy committee member said on Wednesday.

Waleedal-Sahlawi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Committee on Oil, Energy, andNatural Resources, told Shafaq News that Iranian gas exports to Iraq havedropped from 45 million cubic meters per day to just 7 million cubic meters,severely impacting electricity production.

“There areongoing negotiations with the Iranian side to resume the normal flow of gas.Iran continues to export gas, but not at the agreed levels,” Sahlawi said.

Thereduction in gas supply has led to the shutdown of numerous power plants incentral and southern Iraq, causing a loss of nearly 6,000 megawatts from thenational power grid. Currently, the imported gas is sufficient to generate only1,000 megawatts, Sahlawi explained, as most gas-fired power plants in Iraqdepend on Iranian gas.

“High-leveldiscussions between Iraq's Ministry of Electricity and Iranian officials aim tocomplete maintenance work on gas pipelines in Iranian territory to restore theflow,” he added.

An Iraqi governmentsource told Shafaq News on December 6 that Iran had gradually resumed gasexports to central Iraq after completing maintenance work. The sourceanticipated improvements in electricity supply in central regions, particularlyBaghdad, Wasit, Diyala, and parts of Anbar.

However,local officials remain critical of the situation. On December 5, Habibal-Badri, a member of Wasit’s provincial council, described the electricitysituation in the province as “dire.” He indicated that legal action was beingpursued against Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity by local authorities.

Industrialzones and other sectors in central Iraq have been also paralyzed by theshortfall in Iranian gas supplies and fluctuations in Iranian power linessupplying Diyala province.

Iraq reliesheavily on Iranian gas and electricity imports to meet its energy needs,particularly during peak demand in summer and winter.

