Iraq's Environmental Health Crisis: A Call to Action

Opinion Paper: By Dr. Hala AlMossawi and Ms. Galawezh Bayiz, MSC

December 10, 2024

Introduction

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, we believe that it is important to shed light on the value of enhancing the environment as a human right in Iraq.

Environmental health is a cornerstone of public well-being, yet it remains a significant challenge in Iraq. Globally, air pollution accounted for 8.1 million deaths in 2021, making it the second leading risk factor for death. Regionally, the Middle East faces severe environmental challenges, with air pollution contributing to significant health burdens. In Iraq, the situation is dire, with poor air quality, water scarcity, and inadequate waste management exacerbated by the impact of oil production and climate change. This opinion paper explores the current state of environmental health in Iraq, highlights the pressing issues, and calls for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to address these challenges.

The Environmental Health Crisis in Iraq

Iraq faces a severe environmental health crisis, with critical issues such as air pollution, water scarcity, and inadequate waste management. These problems are exacerbated by climate change, rapid urbanization, poor transport systems, climate related migration, and inadequate resources management in the aftermath of prolonged conflict. Additionally, the impact of oil production has significantly worsened the situation.

Air Quality: Iraq struggles with poor air quality. Industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and the remnants of war contribute to high levels of pollutants. The oil industry, particularly gas flaring, releases harmful emissions into the atmosphere. Iraq was the world's second-worst country for gas flaring in 2021, contributing significantly to global warming and local air pollution. This has dire consequences for public health, leading to increased respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The Air Quality Index continually shows poor record of air quality in Iraq making the country unhealthy to live. In fact, in October this year, Baghdad choked under toxic smog with people inhaling sulfur dioxide resulting from oil refineries and waste treatments.

Water Scarcity: Water resources in Iraq are critically low. Inefficient water use, outdated infrastructure, and regional water disputes exacerbate the problem, threatening agriculture, industry, and daily life. Only 28.9% of wastewater is collected, and just 60.5% of that is treated. This scarcity is further intensified by the water-intensive processes of the oil industry.

Waste Management: Inefficient waste management systems lead to environmental contamination and health risks. The lack of proper waste disposal and recycling facilities results in pollution of land and water bodies, further endangering public health. The oil industry contributes significantly to this issue, with large quantities of waste being improperly managed.

Tackling the Crisis: Solutions and Stakeholder Roles

Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach that involves all stakeholders: government, research institutions, communities, and the private sector.

Government Initiatives: The Iraqi government must implement and enforce environmental regulations. The National Strategy for Environmental Protection and Improvement (2024-2030) is a step in the right direction, focusing on sustainable practices and resilience. The government manpower would require improvement in technical knowledge, and the environment ministry has to improve its systems and processes to enforce the regulations.

Water Management Projects: Investing in water recycling, desalination, and efficient irrigation systems is crucial. Iraq needs to adopt innovative water management practices to combat scarcity including adopting cost-efficient traditional systems in rural areas.

Renewable Energy: Increasing the use of solar and wind energy can reduce reliance on fossil fuels and improve air quality. Iraq has significant potential for renewable energy development.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating the public on environmental issues and promoting sustainable practices are essential for long-term change. Community engagement is crucial for the success of environmental initiatives. Partnership of government, civil society and the private sector would be an effective way to raise public awareness and change behavior and build ownership and accountability.

Research Institutions: Conducting studies to provide data and develop innovative solutions.

Private Sector: Investing in green technologies and sustainable business practices.

Impact on Health, Economies, and Development

The environmental health challenges in Iraq have far-reaching impacts on health, economies, and development.

Health: Poor environmental conditions contribute to a range of health issues, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Improving environmental health can lead to better overall public health outcomes.

Economies: Environmental degradation affects key economic sectors such as agriculture, industry, and tourism. Addressing environmental issues can lead to economic growth and stability.

Development: Sustainable environmental practices are essential for achieving long-term development goals. Investing in environmental health can improve quality of life and support sustainable development.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

The environmental health challenges in Iraq are significant, but they are not insurmountable. A coordinated effort from the government, research institutions, civil society, and the private sector is essential to address these issues. By working together, we can create a healthier environment and a sustainable future for all.

It is time for action. Let us commit to protecting our environment and ensuring a healthier future for the people of Iraq.