Kurdish officials reject allegations of mistakes in salary files sent to Baghdad

2024-12-12 13:30:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance andEconomy in the Kurdistan Region denied any errors in the documents sent toBaghdad regarding Kurdish employee salaries.

A television channel has reported claims of mistakes in theofficial correspondence sent by the ministry to Baghdad, ministry spokespersonHonar Jamal said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News. “We have astrong relationship with the federal finance minister, and most technicalissues related to this matter have been resolved.”

For his part, Abu Bakr Ali, Director General of Budgeting, affirmedthat the ministry had worked extensively to ensure salaries were secured, adding,"Since I started my role, I have sent seven documents to Baghdad, andthere are no errors, as some media outlets have alleged in recent days."

In February 2024, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court instructedthe KRG to provide detailed salary data to facilitate the release of theregion's share of the federal budget. However, payment delays have continued,with the KRG accusing Baghdad of inconsistent disbursements.