Middle East crisis live: calls for justice as hundreds join funeral of Syrian activist who became symbol of regime brutality

2024-12-12 21:00:09 - From: The Guardian

Burial procession for Mazen al-Hamada saw marchers hold signs of other missing detainees and chants for Bashar al-Assad to face trial

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the country has to live with the new “realities” of Syria after the toppling of Tehran-backed president Bashar al-Assad, state media reported on Thursday.

Regarding Syria, Iran “was really trying day and night to help in whatever way it could; we have to live with the realities of Syria; we look at them and act based on them,” Hossein Salami said, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

Strategies must change according to the circumstances; we cannot solve numerous global and regional issues with stagnation and employing the same tactics

