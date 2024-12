Sullivan: "I will go to Doha and Cairo to fill the final gaps regarding the ceasefire agreement in Gaza"

Sullivan: "I will go to Doha and Cairo to fill the final gaps regarding the ceasefire agreement in Gaza"

2024-12-12 21:05:27 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Sullivan: "I will go to Doha and Cairo to fill the final gaps regarding the ceasefire agreement in Gaza"