Iraqi Cabinet Declines Sovereign Guarantee for Rail Project
2024-12-13 05:01:20 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has blocked a proposal to provide a sovereign guarantee for a rail project. A statement issued on Thursday evening through the Media Office of the Prime Minister stated: "Based on the investigation results issued by the investigative team of the Commission of Integrity regarding the partnership contract concluded between […]

