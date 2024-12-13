Egypt’s Nasr General Contracting company expands project portfolio in Iraq

2024-12-13 12:15:37 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Nasr General Contracting Hassan Allam, a company under the Egyptian Ministry of Public Enterprises, is planning to expand its project portfolio in Iraq in the coming period.

According to CEO and Managing Director Ahmed Al-Mahmoudi, the company is currently undertaking projects worth $100 million in Iraq.

Nasr's projects include roads, bridges, and infrastructure in various Iraqi cities, with additional projects being studied for execution in the Gulf countries in the near future.

It is noteworthy that the company is currently executing projects in both Iraq and Sudan.