Middle East crisis live: Israel ‘crossed lines of engagement’ with military actions inside Syria, de facto leader says

2024-12-15 12:00:19 - From: The Guardian

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham leader Ahmad al Sharaa, known also as Abu Mohammed al Jolani, says Israel risk escalation in the region

Good morning and welcome to the Middle East crisis live blog. I’m Tom Ambrose and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments throughout the region today.

We start with news that Syria’s de facto leader claims that Israel has “crossed the lines of engagement” over its military actions inside the country.

The Israelis have clearly crossed the lines of engagement in Syria, which poses a threat of unwarranted escalation in the region.

Syria’s war-weary condition, after years of conflict and war, does not allow for new confrontations.

We are not interfering in what is happening inside Syria, nor do we intend to govern it.

However, we are unequivocally involved in ensuring the security of Israeli citizens living in communities behind us in the Golan Heights.

Jordan is hosting diplomats from the US, EU, and Turkey and Arab nations to discuss the developing situation in Syria, 24 hours after swathes of the nation’s population celebrated the ousting of president Bashar al-Assad.

An Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza killed at least seven and wounded 12 others, the civil emergency service in Gaza City said on Saturday.

The UN’s special envoy urged foreign powers to work to avoid a collapse of vital Syrian institutions on Saturday.

Gaza’s health ministry is reporting that 44,930 Palestinians have now been killed and 106,624 injured in Israel’s Gaza offensive since 7 October.

