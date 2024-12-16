Live: Countries slowly pave the road to restoring diplomatic ties with Syria

Iraq News Now

2024-12-16
One week after Syria's regime collapsed, the UK confirmed "diplomatic contact" with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the offensive. Next Tuesday, Qatar will reopen its embassy in Damascus while a team with French diplomats will travel to Syria to assess the political and security situation on the ground. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in Syria.

