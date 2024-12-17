Kurdish President Barzani meets Czech ambassador, expresses support for his mission

2024-12-17 17:10:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani met with Jan Šnaidauf, the new CzechAmbassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from theKurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani expressed the support of therelevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region to “ensure the success” of theambassador's mission.

For his part, Šnaidauf conveyed hispleasure at visiting the Region, emphasizing that his “country places greatimportance on its relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and isworking to strengthen cooperation across all sectors.”

The two sides also discussed thesituation in Iraq and the latest regional developments.