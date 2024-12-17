Live: Syria’s conflict ‘has not ended yet’, UN envoy warns amid reports of military escalation

2024-12-17 21:00:06 - From: France 24

Syria’s “conflict has not ended yet,” even after the departure of former president Bashar al-Assad, the UN’s envoy for Syria warned Tuesday, highlighting clashes between Turkish-backed and Kurdish groups in the north and raising concern about “reports of military escalation”. Earlier on Tuesday, a UN refugee official said that up to one million Syrians refugees are expected to return to the country in the first six months of 2025. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.